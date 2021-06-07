Kim Kardashian Elevates Hosiery in a Camo Bralette, Silky Tights & Invisible Pumps

Kim Kardashian introduced the newest capsule for her KKW Beauty brand with a camo twist.

To model the new makeup collection, the media mogul matched the greens and earth tones of the beautiful palette to a mix of undergarments; her dressed-down ensemble included a camouflaged scoop-neck bralette and high-rise green tights with a sheer sheen.

“This is so special to me because I’ve always wanted to create a collection that was Camo-inspired. There’s so much versatility in the ways you can wear the print, so creating a collection with the combination of greens and earth tones was so fun finally to bring to life,” wrote Kim in her caption.

To complement her color-schemed look, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star slipped on a pair of pointed-toe pumps with a see-through upper. The invisible heels bear resemblance to one fo Kim’s favorite designs from Kanye West’s Yeezy line; similar pairs retail for $850 at Farfetch.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. Kim’s own sisters are huge fans of the trend and too oftentimes frequent styles from West’s Yeezy collections.

Kylie Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, May 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Try out PVC footwear for yourself in these see-through pairs.

