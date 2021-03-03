Kim Kardashian’s Lace Bustier, Biker Shorts & Silky Gloves Give At-Home Style a New Meaning

Kim Kardashian proved that you can still give bold style a chance even from the comfort of your own home.

The KKW Beauty founder posed for Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign ahead of its fall ’21 show this week, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to show off her daring look. The outfit transformed the monochrome trend in a satin-trimmed bustier top and lace-paneled biker shorts layered over semi-sheer tights with silky gloves to match.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

The Italian fashion house also tapped Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian to help promote its show during Milan Fashion Week, giving the media personality a retro-style look inspired by the 1990s to model. The bold ensemble teamed a bustier-style bralette with corseted bottoms, gloves and thigh-high stockings tucked into patent leather sandals.

Saweetie also continued to the “DG Next Chapter” campaign in a bandage-style dress from the Italian label complete with mesh overlays and strategic opaque paneling. In addition to a white mini handbag and dramatic shades, the final touch of the look came in the form of towering stiletto heels. The lifted pair featured a classic pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a thin base; similar styles from Dolce & Gabbana measure in at around 4 inches in height and retail for $675 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.