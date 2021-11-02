×
Kim Kardashian Proves Her Fendi x Skims Collection Goes Beyond Shapewear in the Boldest Leather Dress

By Claudia Miller
Kim Kardashian broke out her signature bold style for a momentous occasion this week.

Last night, the media mogul was honored as a WSJ 2021 Innovator of the Year for her Skims label at the WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards in New York. Awarded alongside Fendi Creative Director Kim Jones, Kim accepted her award in statement style.

She arrived at the event on Monday wearing a chocolate brown leather dress complete with a sleeveless fit and slit skirt. The open hem of the design revealed a logo-coated interior lining, unveiling that the design is in fact a new piece from her upcoming Fendi x Skims collaboration. Kim’s look came complete with matching gloves too as she continues to tease the soon-to-release collab.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York, Nov. 1.
CREDIT: MEGA
Kim Kardashian arrives at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York, Nov. 1.
CREDIT: MEGA

kim kardashian, leather dress, skims, fendi, snakeskin boots, gloves, heels, wsj magazine innovator awards, new yorkkim kardashian, leather dress, skims, fendi, snakeskin boots, gloves, heels, wsj magazine innovator awards, new york
Kim Kardashian arrives at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York, Nov. 1.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the media mogul decided to incorporate a touch of pattern with her choice of boots. The almond-toe silhouette featured a snakeskin leather coating atop a knee-high shaft and a wooden heel that appeared to measure close to 4 inches in height.

kim kardashian, leather dress, skims, fendi, snakeskin boots, gloves, heels, wsj magazine innovator awards, new york
Kim Kardashian arrives at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York, Nov. 1.
CREDIT: MEGA

kim kardashian, leather dress, skims, fendi, snakeskin boots, gloves, heels, wsj magazine innovator awards, new york
A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit yesterday is just one of many wild combinations in the reality TV personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

