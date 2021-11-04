Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week.

Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades.

Kim Kardashian arrives back at her hotel in New York after a reported dinner with Pete Davidson, Nov. 3. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot designs from Kim’s go-to brand Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian arrives back at her hotel in New York after a reported dinner with Pete Davidson, Nov. 3. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit yesterday is just one of many wild combinations in the reality TV personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

