Kim Kardashian Makes a Case for Bodycon Dresses in a Ruched Number & See-Through Booties

Kim Kardashian is making a strong case to bring back bodycon dresses this summer.

The media mogul took to Instagram to show off her glam outfit of the evening on Wednesday, posing in a sleeveless form-fitting dress made from a ruched beige fabric. The bold number came accessorized by a sleek silver necklace and a chunky bangle bracelet.

The finishing touch for the statement ensemble came in the form of see-through shoes. The pointed-toe booties featured an invisible PVC upper with a stitched front, set atop a nude base. Balanced with a curved heel, the design bears resemblance to silhouettes from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections; though Kim’s exact pick has since sold out, similar pairs retail for $1,171 at Luisaviaroma.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as a whole are huge fans of the trend.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

