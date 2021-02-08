Kim Kardashian’s Green Bikini & Sporty ‘Ugly’ Sandals Bring the Monochrome Trend to the Beach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian demonstrated a bold way to bring the monochrome trend into spring this weekend.

The media personality shared another warm-weather snap from her family vacation yesterday, taking to Instagram to debut her color-coordinated look. The ensemble paired together a classic green string bikini with matching strappy sandals; the slip-on pair included a plush, athletic strap design, offering a flat contrast to Kim’s typical stiletto heels.

Like clogs and ballet flats, “ugly” sandals, experienced a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites last year. The new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Richie can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

When she isn’t in “ugly” sandals, Kim Kardashian herself can be found in a mix of other bold footwear choices. In another snap from her trip, the KKW Beauty posed on a scenic balcony during her time abroad. Soaking up the sun rays, Kim embraced the warm weather in a brown string bikini matched to a Christian Dior headscarf and the wildest shoes: Yeezy Foam Runners.

Watch on FN

Made from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes now resell anywhere from $700 to $1,000 on StockX with prices also ranging up to $1,500 from GOAT.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim’s standout beach combinations are just a few of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim, of course, favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019. Try out the “ugly” sandal trend for yourself in these pairs inspired by Kim Kardashian. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

Buy Now: Habille’ Italy Puffy Sandals, $124.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Teva Ankle-Strap Sandals, $45.