Khloe Kardashian Dares to Wear All White After Labor Day in a Glowing Minidress & Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian dared to wear head-to-toe white this week during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The media personality appeared on today’s episode in a glowing white minidress and matching pumps, contrasting with see-through PVC panels.

As the fashion legend goes, Labor Day marks the end of summer and therefore the end of white ensembles and footwear for the season. The reasoning and theories behind this unwritten rule range amongst sources but whatever the reason may be, the age-old decree always causes a divide in the industry — certain stars follow the precedent to a T while others, like Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and more, dare to wear all-white looks all year long.

Earlier this week, Khloe herself showed off a more casual side to her bold style as she stepped out with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, on Monday evening in laidback fashion. For the outing, Khloe tapped up-and-coming brand FELT, which stands for For Every Living Thing, in the label’s coordinating butterfly-adorned sweatshirt and sweatpants.

When it came to footwear, the reality television star rounded out her look with sneakers from her once brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy label. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 originally sold for $220 and now resells from $620 to $1,281 at Farfetch.

Khloe Kardashian picks up her daughter True Thompson from dance class, Los Angeles, Oct. 18. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it comes to Khloe Kardashian and the world of fashion, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes. Her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin.

Recreate Khloe Kardashian’s look in these similar heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Halliye 2 Pumps, $60.

Click through the gallery for more of Khloe Kardashian’s glam style over the years.