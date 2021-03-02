Khloe Kardashian Boldly Matches Her Skims Tank Top & Tights to the Wildest Booties

Khloe Kardashian continued to model new pieces from her latest Good American collection this week with a little help from her sister’s brand.

The inclusive label’s founder posted on Instagram last night in bold footwear matched to unexpected Skims pieces from Kim Kardashian’s line. The outfit teamed a Skims tank top to coordinating black sheer Mid Support tights, both available at Skims.com.

Khloe then matched the pieces to wild leopard-print boots from her own label that come set atop a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4-inch heel; the Icon booties retail for $249 on Good American’s website.

Good American Icon Bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Earlier this week, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star joined her inclusive brand to announce their upcoming shoe capsule filled with bold patterns and fresh takes on their evolving signature styles. Before the release of the designs on Feb. 25, Khloe herself modeled a new boot from the drop, posing outdoors in a coordinating nude sports bra and leggings from the brand.

As for footwear, the new booties came set atop a stiletto heel with light tan uppers in a soft suede coating; finished with a pointed-toe front, the style is available for $239 at GoodAmerican.com.

Related Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Feet Look Oddly Long in Her Good American Pump Ad Khloe Kardashian Wows in Towering New Boots & Athleisure for Good American Kendall Jenner's Cherry Red Skims Set & See-Through Yeezy Wedges Are Ready for Valentine's Day

Khloe Kardashian poses in new pieces and shoes from her Good American label. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

The inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the media personality founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

Click through the gallery to find more of Khloe Kardashian’s boldest style moments over the years.