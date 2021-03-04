Khloe Kardashian Goes ’90s Chic in Nothing But Ripped Jeans & Sleek Heels

Khloe Kardashian helped promote her newest collection of Good American jeans in the most daring way.

The inclusive brand’s founder posed on Instagram in only sleek pointed-toe heels and jeans from the label’s Good ’90s line; the high-rise pair featured a retro-chic straight-leg silhouette with rips at the knees and a light-wash finish. Available at GoodAmerican.com, the new denim design retails for $149.

The media personality continued to model new pieces from her latest Good American collection this week with a little help from her sister’s brand, too. Khloe took to social media on Monday in bold footwear matched to unexpected Skims pieces from Kim Kardashian’s line. The outfit teamed a Skims tank top to coordinating black sheer Mid Support tights, both available at Skims.com.

Khloe then matched the pieces to wild leopard-print boots from her own label that come set atop a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4-inch heel; the Icon booties retail for $249 on Good American’s website.

The inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

