Khloe Kardashian Wears Neon Top & See-Through Heels to Play Candy Crush With Doja Cat

Khloe Kardashian joined two unexpected friends to help promote video game Candy Crush’s newest tournament.

Starring alongside Doja Cat and Rob Gronkowski, the Good American founder herself shared the new advertisement on her Instagram page this afternoon. Khloe captioned the post: “That [trophy emoji] ain’t gonna win itself, America! Join the #CandyCrushAllStars tournament now for a chance to be crowned America’s top Crusher! Follow the link in my bio to play.”

For the video, Khloe went glam in a patterned neon green top and black high-rise trousers, all matched to see-through pumps.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

When she isn’t in PVC heels, Khloe also opts for classic pumps and more tall heels.

The media personality is hosting another major luxury giveaway with Scott Disick this week, sharing a preview of the collection on her Instagram page. Posing amongst Louis Vuitton totes and luggage, Khloe also snacked on a pizza in a branded box, captioning the post: “Eating PIZZA from a cardboard box is so last year.”

For the post, the Good American founder modeled an LV-coated bustier bralette contrasted by black high-rise leggings and a classic black pump.

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Try out PVC heels for yourself in these pairs.

