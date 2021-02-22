Khloe Kardashian Wows in Towering New Boots & Athleisure for Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label has new footwear styles coming just in time for spring.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star joined her inclusive brand to announce their upcoming shoe capsule filled with bold patterns and fresh takes on their evolving signature styles. Before the release of the designs on Feb. 25, Khloe herself modeled a new boot from the drop, posing outdoors in a coordinating nude sports bra and leggings from the brand.

As for footwear, the new booties came set atop a stiletto heel with light tan uppers in a soft suede coating; finished with a pointed-toe front, the style releases Thursday at GoodAmerican.com.

Khloe Kardashian poses in new pieces and shoes from her Good American label. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

New footwear colorways from Good American. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

In addition to the new take on a sleek bootie, the collection will also highlight a mix of sandals and classic pumps to prepare your closet for spring.

The inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

New footwear colorways from Good American. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

New footwear colorways from Good American. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the media personality founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

Click through the gallery to find more of Khloe Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.