Khloe Kardashian Elevates Athleisure in a Crop Top, Lace-Up Leggings & See-Through Heels

Khloe Kardashian is proving that even as heels come back in style, you can still find ways to break out your favorite athleisure.

The Good American founder modeled pieces from her own brand on Instagram this afternoon, posing in her massive closet in a matching athletic set. The ensemble included a coordinating taupe Essential Crop Top (available for $45) along with lace-up Essential Bombshell Leggings that retail for $79 online.

To top off the all Good American ensemble, Khloe tapped her own brand once more when it came to footwear. Her choice of pointed-toe pumps is the label’s Cinder-F**king-Rella design, a silhouette based with see-through uppers and a 4.33-inch heel; fans of the pumps can shop the shoes for $169 on GoodAmerican.com.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as a whole are huge fans of the trend.

Good American Cinder-F**king-Rella pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

Give your best go at the PVC footwear trend in these heels from Good American.

Good American Cinder-F**king-Rella pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American Cinder-F**king-Rella Pumps, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American Cinder-F**king-Rella Wedge, $195.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American Cinder-F**king-Rella Pumps, $195.

Click through the gallery for more of Khloe Kardashian’s statement style over the years.