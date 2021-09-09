Khloe Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Camouflage Dress & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian looked ready for action in her latest bold ensemble.

The media personality decked herself out in head-to-toe camouflage this week, sharing the military-chic outfit on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The look highlighted a green and brown shirt-style dress accented with a glittering silver necklace and statement boots.

The pointed-toe pair featured a similar camo print set atop a thigh-high silhouette and lifted stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to designs from Balenciaga.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Khloe herself is a major fan of a tall boot, oftentimes matching them to ensembles in her bold style rotation. Just last month, the Good Amerian founder showed off her evening attire posing against her Rolls Royce in a sleek bodycon little black dress; the $1,990 Balenciaga design features a long-sleeve fit with ruched detailing and a patent-like appeal to the fabric.

Also coming from Balenciaga was Khloe’s choice of footwear for the outing: black thigh-high boots. The now sold-out pair came equipped with leg-covering uppers in a slouchy silhouette and a sky-high stiletto heel.

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Channel Khloe Kardashian in these camo styles for fall.

