Khloe Kardashian Proves Even Her Pizza Comes With a Designer Label in a Louis Vuitton Bustier & Classic Heels

Khloe Kardashian proved that even her pizza comes in designer boxes.

The media personality is hosting another major luxury giveaway with Scott Disick this week, sharing a preview of the collection on her Instagram page. Posing amongst Louis Vuitton totes and luggage, Khloe also snacked on a pizza in a branded box, captioning the post: “Eating PIZZA from a cardboard box is so last year.”

For the post, the Good American founder modeled an LV-coated bustier bralette contrasted by black high-rise leggings and a classic black pump.

Earlier this week, Khloe continued her streak of stylish athleisure with a few special guests in tow yesterday.

The television personality joined Tristan Thompson and their 3-year-old daughter True Thomspon for an outing in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Together, the trio opted for relaxed attire with Khloe modeling a sleeveless top and classic black leggings and Tristan opting for a graphic tee and athletic shorts.

On her feet, the Good American founder herself rounded out her casual attire with her new go-to pair of buzzy sneakers from Nike and Off-White. The Off-White x Nike Air Presto sneaker debuted in August 2018 and combines a series of deconstructed elements.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about with daughter True in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Channel Khloe Kardashian in these similar sneakers.

