Khloe Kardashian Boosts Logomania in Branded Pants & Buzzy $24K Dior Air Jordans

Khloe Kardashian is giving her support towards the logomania craze with a little help from her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson and Christian Dior.

Together, the mother-daughter duo modeled a mix of Dior pieces yesterday as seen on Instagram. While the toddler’s outfit included a matching tank top and skirt set, the Good American founder teamed a slick bodysuit with logo-coated pants and a buzzy set of sneakers.

On her feet, the media personality opted for the buzzy Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab that dropped in 2020.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High Dior was originally set to drop in April, but the brands postponed the release due to the pandemic. The pairs then released via a special site on June 25. The price tag was $2,000 before they even hit the resale market.

The shoe has a gray and white upper with a Nike swoosh covered in Dior’s logo. Set atop a translucent outsole, the sneakers, decorated with Dior and Jumpman hangtags, debuted during the Dior Homme pre-fall ’20 show in Miami in December 2019. Currently, StockX lists the sneakers anywhere from $7,700 up to $24,350, depending on the size.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

