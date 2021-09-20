Khloe Kardashian Tackle’s This Season’s Buzziest Trend in a Fishnet Dress & Skims Bodysuit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian is proving that one of summer’s biggest trends is here to stay for a while.

The media personality debuted yet another bold look on Instagram last night modeling a must-have design for fall: fishnet fabric. Fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Issa Rae, Jennifer Lopez and more stars — along with all of Khloe’s sisters — have been spotted in the trend in the past few weeks alone.

For yesterday’s outfit, Khloe also layered in a sleek nude bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line; similar silhouettes retail for $58 at Skims.com.

The Good American creator debuted her newly-dyed hair on Instagram last week, posing in full glam and dressed-down attire for the photo shoot. Khloe’s outfit included a gray ribbed tank top with a fitted appeal as well as coordinating butterfly-adorned sweatpants.

On her feet, the media personality rounded out her casual attire with a pair of buzzy sneakers from Nike and Off-White. The Off-White x Nike Air Presto sneaker debuted in August 2018 and combines a series of deconstructed elements. With rough seams and exposed inner foam, the white sneakers also include Virgil Abloh’s signature elements like Helvetica font and hanging tags.

While the sneakers first retailed for $160, they now resell for upwards of $755 to $1,400 at GOAT.

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

