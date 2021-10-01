Khloe Kardashian Gets Beachy in a Satin Bikini, Sheer Coverup & Her Take on the Anklet Trend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating a new milestone in bold fashion this week.

Officially hitting 187 million followers on Instagram, the media personality took to social media to thank her fans with a beachside photo shoot. On the sandy shores, Khloe modeled a satin brown bikini layered under a sheer coverup; the swimwear comes courtesy of her own brand Good American with similar tops and bottoms retailing for under $50 on the label’s website.

To elevate the look further, Khloe also layered in a glittering body chain and matching metallic anklet.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Saweetie, Kylie Jenner and Heidi Klum.

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Give your go at the anklet trend in these styles inspired by Khloe Kardashian.

