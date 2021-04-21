Khloe Kardashian Elevates Her Sleek Bathing Suit With Invisible Sandals From Her Own Label

Khloe Kardashian helped debut new shoe designs for her Good American label this week in bold fashion.

The inclusive brand’s founder posed in a classic black one-piece bathing suit ahead of the launch of the brand’s latest silhouette of shoes. Titled the Cinder-F*cking-Rella design, the sandal comes set atop an invisible wedge heel measuring 3.5 inches in height. The ankle-wrapping design also features an angled toe and hidden cloud-like cushioning for added comfortability.

The new heels retail for $195 and will be available to shop starting tomorrow, April 22, at GoodAmerican.com.

Khloe Kardashian poses in new styles from her Good American line. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Good American Cinder-F*cking-Rella Wedge sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

The Cinder-F*cking-Rella silhouette also will come in a twist on the thong sandal trend, formed with faux leather uppers and a similar lucite heel for $195 as well. Both styles will be available in a mix of colorways and inclusive sizing.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Good American Cinder-F*cking-Rella Thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

The inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

