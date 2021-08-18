×
Kesha’s Chain Bodysuit, Cutout Star Tights & Sleek Booties Are Daringly Edgy

By Claudia Miller
Kesha’s edgy style is a never-ending rotation of fun.

As seen on her Instagram, the “Cannibal” singer posed with friends on Tuesday in daring fashion. Her outfit included a black leather bodysuit finished with peek-a-boo cutouts and a starry chain overlay. The star elements then continued into a wild set of tights, formed with individual Sherrif-like stars linked together as one.

The finishing touch for the musician’s ensemble came in the form of classic black booties with a pointed-toe fit and block heel.

Just last month, Kesha was turning heads left and right at the premiere of the upcoming film “Pig” this week.

Attending the red carpet event, the “TiK ToK” musician wowed in a see-through dress layered over a high-cut, thong bodysuit. To elevate the look further, she then buckled up a set of glittering sandals that peeked out from underneath the sheer dress. The round-toe design featured a series of straps set with black uppers and contrasting rainbow embellishments.

kesha, dress, sheer dress, bodysuit, heels, sandals, pig movie, red carpet, la
Ke$ha arrives at the “Pig” movie premiere held at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles, July 13.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When she isn’t in 2010s-chic shoes or daring gowns, you can find Kesha in everything from Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots to Converse high-top sneakers and Nike gym shoes for footwear. As for her attire, the “Praying” singer has always been known for her eclectic taste and edgy style.

