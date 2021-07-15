Kesha Steals the Show in a Sheer Dress, Layered Bodysuit & Glittering Heels at ‘Pig’ Premiere

Kesha was turning heads left and right at the premiere of the upcoming film “Pig” this week.

Attending the red carpet event on Tuesday, the “TiK ToK” musician wowed in a see-through dress layered over a high-cut, thong bodysuit.

Ke$ha arrives at the “Pig” movie premiere held at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles, July 13. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To elevate the look further, the musician then buckled up a set of glittering sandals that peeked out from underneath the sheer dress. The round-toe design featured a series of straps set with black uppers and contrasting rainbow embellishments.

Ke$ha arrives at the “Pig” movie premiere held at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles, July 13. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

A closer view of Ke$sha’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Ke$ha herself posted the look from the event on Instagram, captioning the image: “Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig.”

In another post on Instagram from this week, the “Die Young” artist shared an iconic throwback image of herself as she promoted her official eBay store: Ke$sha’s Rainbow Collection. The photo depicts the singer posed in front of graffiti art in a black dress, layered furry vest and the wildest peep-toe platforms. The wedge heels were all the rage around a decade ago and came coated in a bold animal print.

When she isn’t in 2010s-chic shoes or daring gowns, you can find Ke$ha in everything from Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots to Converse high-top sneakers and Nike gym shoes for footwear. As for her attire, the “Cannibal” singer has always been known for her eclectic taste and edgy style.

Click through the gallery to find even more top style stars from the past decade.