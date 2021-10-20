Kerry Washington Shines in a Sequined Gown & 6-Inch Disco Heels at Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021

Kerry Washington was all about glitter and shine last night for Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

Spotted out after the red carpet occasion, the “Scandal” star showed off her glam attire in a design from Ralph & Russo. The strapless gown comes from the brand’s archive and features stripes of silver, white and metallic bronze with sequins and glitter.

Kerry Washington exits Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Oct. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kerry Washington’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

To elevate the look further, Washington brought the dress to all new heights in towering heels. The metallic gold sandals are equipped with a thin strap across the toes and ankles, balanced atop a sky-high platform base and lifted heel. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo, similar silhouettes from the brand clock in at 6 inches in height and retail for $950 at Farfetch.

Kerry Washington exits Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Oct. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kerry Washington’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Also in attendance at last night’s event was Halle Berry. The “Catwoman” actress arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night wearing a new dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Peter Dundas is the latest designer to launch a see-now-buy-now collection, in a collab with the online retailer, debuting it during New York Fashion Week last month.

Berry’s look in particular in the capsule’s Zeppelin maxi dress, a plunging floral silhouette with padded shoulders and chiffon fabric; fans of the dress can shop the design for $528 at Revolve.com.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

As for Kerry Washington herself, the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress taps everyone from Lavin and Christian Louboutin to Zuhair Murad and Loriblu for her red carpet attire. For more casual occasions, the star also models pieces from Ivy Park x adidas, J.Crew, Stuart Weitzman and more well-known labels.

