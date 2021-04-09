×
Kendall Jenner Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Slithering Tube Top & Leather Pants With Devin Booker

By Claudia Miller
Kendall Jenner and her NBA beau Devin Booker made a rare public outing together last night as they joined friends and family at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

The couple, alongside the likes of Kylie Jenner, Pia Mia and more, attended an event at the celeb-favorited spot on Thursday night — Kendall even poured rounds of her own 818 Tequila as seen on Instagram Stories. For the outing, the model herself went bold in a snake-coated orange tube top complete with sleek leather pants.

kendall jenner, thong, sandals, tube top, strapless shirt, leather pants, heels, devin booker, date, la
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker leave The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, April 8.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA
For footwear, Kendall tapped into spring’s biggest trend, thong sandals, in the buzziest way. The unique design comes courtesy of Bottega Veneta and its Stretch silhouette, complete with a square-toe front and a lifted 4-inch heel. The beloved style currently retails for $890 at Saks.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of its styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

You can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

