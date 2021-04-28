Kendall Jenner’s Sweater, Office-Ready Pants & ‘It’ Girl Thong Sandals Are Made for New York

Kendall Jenner continued her streak of impressive New York ensembles this week as she ventured out in monochrome style.

The model made her way across Manhattan on Tuesday in a mix of gray and black shades, matching an oversize trench coat to a thin-knit sweater and coordinating workwear-style pants. She kept safe, too, in an $8 face mask from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about in New York, April 27. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

Tapping Bottega Veneta for footwear for the second day in a row, Jenner herself completed the color-schemed look in thong sandals.

The BV Stretch sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. The model’s choice of a black colorway can be found for $890 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

On Monday, the 25-year-old tapped Bottega Veneta again in trending clogs. Kendall herself modeled the BV Puddle Clog sandals, available for $510 on the brand’s website.

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall

Kendall Jenner steps out and about in New York, April 26. CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to her clogs and thong sandals, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

