Kendall Jenner Masters the Leather Trend in a 2000s Tube Top & Sleek Thong Sandals for a Date With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner took her 2000s-chic style to New York for a date with beau Devin Booker this weekend.

The supermodel and NBA star made their way to celeb-favorited spot Carbone on Saturday night, stepping out in bold fashion for a rare outing together. Kendall herself went retro-chic in a coordinating leather tube top and tan stitched pants. Her look also included a retro-chic Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and an $8 Skims face mask.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a top, pants or, in Kendall’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker grab dinner at Carbone in New York, April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker grab dinner at Carbone in New York, April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker grab dinner at Carbone in New York, April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Tapping into another trend for her dinner attire, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star then slipped on a set of easygoing thong sandals. Set atop a square toe and low-height heel, the sleek brown pair perfected the beloved ’90s footwear silhouette.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker grab dinner at Carbone in New York, April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s thong sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

You can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Flip through the gallery for a look at more of Kendall Jenner’s top shoe moments throughout her career.