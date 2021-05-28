Kendall Jenner Is a Modern-Day Cowgirl in the Silkiest Slip Dress & Leather Western Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner brought a touch of country style to the streets of Los Angeles this week.

The supermodel ran errands across town in a chic spring ensemble, kicking off with a silky midi-length slip dress. The classic black design included a high, square neckline and a spaghetti strap fit, all matched to tortoiseshell sunglasses and a leather ’90s-chic shoulder bag.

To give the outfit a touch of her signature style, the media personality broke out her best pair of cowgirl boots. The sleek leather style featured a square-toe cut with layered panels and a block heel.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouettes, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

In addition to her wallet-friendly sneakers, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

