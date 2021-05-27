Kendall Jenner Looks Right Off the Set of ‘Friends’ in a Tuxedo Vest, Menswear Pants & Puffy ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Kendall Jenner recreated a peak 1990s look this week with a little help from retro-chic menswear trends.

Putting together an outfit echoes that of Joey and Chander’s style on “Friends,” the model tackled ’90s silhouettes in a tuxedo-style vest matched to baggy suit pants. Trends from decades past are making a major comeback in 2021 as fashion stars return to throwback designs and familiar ensembles — think mom jeans, cargo pants and square-toe sandals.

Kendall Jenner runs errands across Los Angeles, May 26. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

As if her outfit alone wasn’t on-trend enough, the supermodel herself tapped into another growing silhouette for spring: “ugly” sandals. Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Richie can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

Kendall’s style, in particular, is a sold-out design from Alias Mai and retails for $150 at Revolve.

In addition to her wallet-friendly sneakers, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

