Kendall Jenner’s Cherry Red Skims Set & See-Through Yeezy Wedges Are Ready for Valentine’s Day

Kendall Jenner is kicking off Valentine’s Day celebrations early with a little help from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.

The model posed in a new bralette and matching red bottoms from the shapewear brand on Instagram this afternoon, writing: “vday is coming BTS from @skims.”

The Fits Everybody special collection from Kim’s label releases on Feb. 14 at noon ET, with similar bralettes like Kendall’s retail for $48 at Skims.com.

To complete the already bold look, the 25-year-old decided to keep it in the family for footwear as well. The media personality tapped her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line in a pair of see-through heels; the clear wedges came complete with a foot-flattering PVC upper and an invisible wedge heel.

You can shop similar styles from the brand for $241, discounted from $689 at Farfetch.

Yeezy PVC clear wedge pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to footwear, you can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

