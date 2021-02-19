Kendall Jenner Masters the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend in Heathered Leggings & Yeezy Slides

Kendall Jenner made her way across Los Angeles this afternoon, once again pulling off her favorite disputed footwear trend.

The model joined friends on a juice run today in athleisure-chic style; her outfit teamed a white hoodie with heathered gray leggings, white tube socks and an $8 face mask from Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear collection, available at Skims.com.

Kendall Jenner stepped out and about in Los Angles, Feb. 19. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy slides. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

For Kendall, the model’s own sandals tapped her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy brand for a comfy style. The recognizable slides feature the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed.

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of Kendall’s “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $292 to $457.

Kendall Jenner stepped out and about in Los Angles, Feb. 19. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy slides. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Here’s a closer look at the Yeezy Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

ou can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kendall Jenner’s most stylish moments over the years.