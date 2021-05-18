Kendall Jenner Is Her Own Brand Ambassador in an 818 Tequila Vest & Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner is building quite the buzz around her new 818 Tequila.

The model spent her Monday delivering packages of the award-winning product across Los Angeles, checking out store setups around town in her branded delivery truck. For the outing, Kendall proved why she is the best brand ambassador for her tequila as she layered an 818-tagged vest over a white tee and porcelain jeans.

Kendall Jenner makes deliveries of her 818 Tequila across Los Angeles, May 17. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

As for footwear, the media personality continued her relaxed appeal in a pair of classic sneakers. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star debuted all the way back in the 1920s and, more than a century later, still remains one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes across the globe. The pair is known for its comfy-casual appeal, lacing up across the foot with smooth uppers and striped midsole.

Related Shay Mitchell Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a Glowing White Bralette, Shacket & Sailor Cuff Jeans Converse Taps Members of LGBTQIA+ Community to Design & Model Its Latest Pride Collection Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

Topped off with a signature All Star patch, Kendall’s own pick came with a classic black canvas upper and a $60 price tag.

Kendall Jenner makes deliveries of her 818 Tequila across Los Angeles, May 17. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

In addition to her wallet-friendly sneakers, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Stay cool like Kendall Jenner in these takes on classic Converse kicks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Buy Now: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Buy Now: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Archive Print, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Buy Now: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather, $65.

Click through the gallery for more of Kendall Jenner’s style evolution over the years.