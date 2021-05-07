Kendall Jenner Is Surprisingly Casual in a Collared Tee, Trending Jeans & Her Favorite Wallet-Friendly Sneakers

Kendall Jenner showed off the versatility of her style this week as she grabbed dinner with friend Fai Khadra.

The supermodel went for a more casual look as she grabbed a bite to eat at Hotel Bel-Air on Thursday, layered a collared long-sleeve top over classic straight-leg jeans with a light-wash finish.

Straight-leg jeans, wide-fit denim and mom-style silhouettes quickly became the new normal in 2021 for celeb style amongst a Gen-Z dispute over 2000s-era skinny jeans. You’ll find looser fitting denim on everyone from Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Garner.

Kendall Jenner grabs dinner with Fai Khadra at Hotel Bel-Air, May 6. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

As for footwear, the media personality continued her relaxed appeal in a pair of classic sneakers — with a twist. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star debuted all the way back in the 1920s and, more than a century later, still remains one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes across the globe. The pair is known for its comfy-casual appeal, lacing up across the foot with smooth uppers and striped midsole.

Related Kate Hudson Gives the Thong Sandal Trend a Glam Twist in a Bustier-Inspired Dress Kate Middleton Balances the Brightest Red Coat With Towering Leather Heels to Hide Books Across England Miley Cyrus Is Edgier Than Ever in a Punk Plaid Skirt, Fishnet Tights & Bow-Tied Platforms

Topped off with a signature All Star patch, Kendall’s own pick came with a slick brown leather upper for an elevated finish. Similar pairs retail from $60 to $115 at Converse.com.

Kendall Jenner grabs dinner with Fai Khadra at Hotel Bel-Air, May 6. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

In addition to her sleek sneakers, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love their Converse sneakers like Kendall Jenner.