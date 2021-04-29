Kendall Jenner Is Walking Sunshine in a Neon Yellow Set & These ‘90s-Chic Brogues

Kendall Jenner packed the Californian sunshine for her trip to New York this week.

The model stepped out in the brightest yellow set on Wednesday, venturing around Manhattan in a matching yellow jacket and pants ensemble layered over a white babydoll tee. The buttery pieces come courtesy of Meryll Rogge and retail separately for $510 and $610 at Net-a-Porter.

The set channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone.

Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel in New York, April 28. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s brogues. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

The model’s choice of footwear furthered her retro vibes as her pants lifted to exposed her smooth crew socks and sleek shoes. The lace-up brogues highlighted patent leather uppers atop an exposed welt-stitched sole. Coming from Dr. Martens, the low-top 1461 Oxford silhouette came finished with a textured outsole and a retail price of $200 at DrMartens.com.

Combat boots and chunky brogues are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens of course along with Prada and Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.

In addition to her chunky oxfords, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s evolving style over the years.