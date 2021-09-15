×
Kendall Jenner Styles Florals for Fall in a Dramatic Puff-Sleeve Dress & Thong Sandals

By Claudia Miller
Kendall Jenner brought her statement style to the set of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday.

Sitting down with the late-night host in New York, the supermodel showed an easy way to style florals for fall in a dramatic puff-sleeve minidress; the eye-catching silhouette highlighted a black fabric coated in white polka dots and contrasting yellow flowers for a packed punch.

kendall jenner, floral dress, dress, heels, thong sandals, jimmy fallon show, new york
Kendall Jenner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
CREDIT: Alex Hooks/NBC

kendall jenner, floral dress, dress, heels, thong sandals, jimmy fallon show, new york
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s heels.
CREDIT: Alex Hooks/NBC

When it came down to footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna broke out one of her go-to silhouettes from Bottega Veneta. The BV Stretch sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. The model’s choice of a yellow colorway can be found for $890 at Saks.

Continuing to be a breakthrough trend, thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest shoe styles and has stuck around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other well-known names are continuing to support the trend even as we begin to approach cooler temperatures.

In addition to conversation-starting dresses, you can oftentimes find Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Try out thong sandals with your next look in these pairs inspired by Kendall Jenner.

