Kendall Jenner Catches the Blues in Risky Top, Tailored Trousers & These Cult-Favorite Glass Slippers

Kendall Jenner brought her chic style to the City of Sin this week to help launch her newest 818 Tequila promotion.

The model stopped by the new setup in Las Vegas last night, going bold in monochrome fashion for the event. As shared on her Instagram Stories and reposted by a fan account, Kendall opted for a blue halterneck top with a risky barely-buttoned finish matched to coordinating high-rise trousers.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

When it came to shoes, Kendall herself tapped Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

Kendall’s pick, in particular, tapped the designer’s beloved Begum Glass Slippers in a color-schemed blue iteration. The see-through heels feature a slingback design countered by a pointed toe and an almost 4-inch flared heel, all retailing for $1,205 at Selfridges.

Amina Muaddi Begum glass slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridges

In addition to her trending sandals, you can oftentimes find the Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

