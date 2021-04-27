Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for Chunky Clogs in an Oversize Blazer, Signature Crop Top & Stitched Pants

Kendall Jenner made a case for these retro-chic shoes with a modern twist this week.

Spotted out during the last day of her New York trip, the model ventured out on Monday in a classic model-off-duty look. The ensemble layered an oversize blazer from the Frankie Shop with her go-to white crop top; the outfit came complete with paneled beige pants decked out with exposed-stitched leather panels.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about in New York, April 26.

As for footwear, the media personality broke out a disputed footwear trend with a little help from Bottega Veneta.

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall.

Kendall herself modeled the BV Puddle Clog sandals, available for $510 on the brand’s website.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about in New York, April 26.

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s shoes.

Bottega Veneta Puddle Clog sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

In addition to her clogs, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

