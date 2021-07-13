Kendall Jenner Brings the Catsuit Trend to the Gym in Surprisingly Affordable Slides

Kendall Jenner gave one of 2020’s biggest trends a workout-ready twist today in Los Angeles.

Hitting her favorite pilates studio with Hailey Baldwin, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for an athletic twist on the catsuit trend for this morning’s gym session. The scoop-neck one-piece offered a bodycon fit with a biker shorts-style finish.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

Kendall Jenner leaves the pilates studio in Los Angeles, July 13. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s slides. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Easing her feet into comfort after the low-impact workout, the model herself balanced out her catsuit with a set of classic slides; the navy pair bore a series of white stripes courtesy of Adidas. The Adidas Adilette slide debuted in 1972 and has continued to become a staple in wardrobes across generations thanks to its sporty appeal and relaxed fit. Similar textured versions of the slide like Kendall’s pick retail for just $45 at Adidas.com.

In addition to her trending sandals, you can oftentimes find the Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

