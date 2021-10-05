×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up in a Fuzzy Coat, Soft Bralette & Comfy Sweats for Alo

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kendall-jenner-bralette-alo
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 23 Images

Kendall Jenner is appearing in a whole new campaign for Alo this week.

The model stars in the athleisure brand’s first-ever “Holiday Jackets and Coats” campaign promoting its fall collection today. For the shoot, Jenner poses in a mix of sports bras, sweats, shorts and outerwear; the new pieces are available to shop now at AloYoga.com.

“Set along a breathtaking ocean view, the inaugural jackets and coats campaign brings to life the brand’s core values and ethos. Alo, an acronym for Air, Land and Ocean, transcends fashion and goes beyond that mat to bring the consciousness of practice to everyday life,” explained the brand in a press release.

kendalll jenner, bralette, sports bra, alo, alo yoga, sweatpants, shorts, jacket, puffer jacket, coat, holiday, beach
Kendall Jenner stars in Alo’s first-ever Holiday Jackets and Coats campaign.
CREDIT: Alo/MEGA

kendalll jenner, bralette, sports bra, alo, alo yoga, sweatpants, shorts, jacket, puffer jacket, coat, holiday, beach
Kendall Jenner stars in Alo’s first-ever Holiday Jackets and Coats campaign.
CREDIT: Alo/MEGA

Related

Zendaya Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Tiger Stripe Coat, Biker Shorts & Fall's Biggest Boot Trend

Penelope Cruz's Tweed Suit, Fishnet Tights & Sky-High Heels Create a Glam Edge

Jill Biden Brings Summer's Favorite Shoe Into Fall in a Pleated Print Dress

In addition to new athletic wear, you can oftentimes find Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include By Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Prep for fall in these new pieces from Alo Yoga inspired by Kendall Jenner.

alo, jacket, puffer jacket, coat, sherpa
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo

Buy Now: Alo Yoga Stunner Puffer Jacket, $498.

alo, jacket, puffer jacket, coat, sherpa
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo

Buy Now: Alo Yoga Sherpa Varsity Jacket, $198.

alo, jacket, puffer jacket, coat, sherpa
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo

Buy Now: Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer, $198.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s bold style over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad