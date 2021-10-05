Kendall Jenner Cozies Up in a Fuzzy Coat, Soft Bralette & Comfy Sweats for Alo

Kendall Jenner is appearing in a whole new campaign for Alo this week.

The model stars in the athleisure brand’s first-ever “Holiday Jackets and Coats” campaign promoting its fall collection today. For the shoot, Jenner poses in a mix of sports bras, sweats, shorts and outerwear; the new pieces are available to shop now at AloYoga.com.

“Set along a breathtaking ocean view, the inaugural jackets and coats campaign brings to life the brand’s core values and ethos. Alo, an acronym for Air, Land and Ocean, transcends fashion and goes beyond that mat to bring the consciousness of practice to everyday life,” explained the brand in a press release.

Kendall Jenner stars in Alo’s first-ever Holiday Jackets and Coats campaign. CREDIT: Alo/MEGA

In addition to new athletic wear, you can oftentimes find Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include By Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

