Kendall Jenner Cleverly Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With a Little Help From Her Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner demonstrated an effortlessly chic way this weekend to bring two of winter’s biggest trends into spring.

Stepping out for dinner in New York last night, the supermodel donned a paneled black and white blazer, cleverly making it appear like a dress as she layered the oversize design with a hidden mini skirt and sheer tights.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner in New York, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Kendall herself tapped another major trend for the year thus far to complete her look: knee-high boots. The sleek pointed-toe pair came set atop a mid-height heel with smooth patent leather uppers and a riding boot-inspired silhouette.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner in New York, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star showed off her sartorial versatility in a more casual combination. The model hit up a few shops in SoHo while opting for a layered sweater vest, white collared top and loose-fitting green trousers. As for footwear, Kendall tapped another newly approved silhouette in the celeb style world: chunky loafers.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about in New York, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

You can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Stay on trend like Kendall Jenner in these knee-high boots inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Kenneth Cole New York Jaxon Boots, $160 (was $245).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Katherine Boots, $139.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Aerosoles Maxim Boots, $144 (was $240).

Click through the gallery to find more of Kendall Jenner’s most on-trend looks over the years.