Kendall Jenner Brings the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend Abroad in a Neon Bikini & Split-Tone Pants

Kendall Jenner is serving up major summer outfit inspiration this week.

The model shared images on Instagram Stories last night from her weekend trip to Cabo, Mexico, with Hailey Baldwin and friends. In one picture, Jenner herself showed off a chic warm-weather ensemble that layered an orange string bikini under split-tone orange and yellow pants.

Kendall Jenner shares an outfit selfie from her trip to Cabo, Mexico, June 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

In addition to a colorful bucket hat, the final touches of the media personality’s look came in the form of trending sandals.

Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Gucci are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

Jenner’s own pick tapped the master of all “ugly” sandals: Birkenstock. The double-strap pair featured smooth tan suede uppers with a double-strap fit and a buckled hold. Set atop a contoured footbed and oak base, the classic Arizona sandals retail for $135 at Zappos.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

In addition to her trending sandals, you can oftentimes find the Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Bring the “ugly” sandal trend on your next vacation in these styles inspired by Kendall Jenner.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $135.

Flip through the gallery to take a look back at Kendall Jenner’s style evolution.