Kendall Jenner Boldly Gives Her Triangle Bikini a Cowgirl Twist in Her Favorite Western Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner debuted a bold twist on poolside attire this week in her new favorite shoes.

The supermodel showed off her new tan in style on Monday, posing outside in a matching tan string bikini and 1990s-chic shades. Her outfit also included an unexpected style of footwear; cowboy boots. The classic silhouette featured brown leather uppers with exposed stitching and Western-inspired detailing, all set atop an almond toe and a stacked block heel.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore the same pair of western boots just yesterday for her Easter celebrations. This time around, the chunky style came matched to a flowing floral dress for spring courtesy of Rodarte.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

You can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

