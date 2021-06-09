Kendall Jenner Is Sleek in a Leather Yin & Yang Bandeau With Trending Thong Sandals

Kendall Jenner wowed in a glam look for Anastasia Karanikolaou’s 24th birthday in Los Angeles last night.

The supermodel unveiled the outfit on her Instagram Stories today, posing for a mirror selfie in a bold black and white moment. The printed bandeau and leather pants set comes courtesy of 16Arlington; though Kendall’s Twiggy set has since sold out, the brand still offers similar designs via Net-a-Porter.

Kendall Jenner poses in a full look from Alex Perry before Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday party, June 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Tapping one of her go-to brands for footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star completed the statement look in Bottega Veneta’s hit thong sandals.

The BV Stretch sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. The model’s choice of a white colorway can be found for $890 at MyTheresa.

Related Bella Hadid Perfects Model-Off-Duty Style in a Mesh Top, Peek-a-Boo Yoga Pants & Lugged Sneakers Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 30th Birthday in Jeweled Starfish Dress & Holographic Mules Jill Biden Departs on First Official International Trip in an Ocean Blue Suit & Classic Pumps

Bottega Veneta Stretch thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

In addition to her trending heels, you can oftentimes find the reality television personality in a selection of trending shoes. The hit model’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include but Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

Click through the gallery for even more of Kendall Jenner’s stunning looks over the years.