Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Dance Skills in the Coziest Tank Top, Pants & Slippers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Move over Addison Rae, there’s a new TikTok star taking over the scene: Kelly Rowland.

The singer-turned-actress joined her co-stars Bresha Webb and Latonya Williams today on the set of their upcoming Lifetime Network Christmas movie, “Merry Liddle Christmas.” Together, the trio showed off their TikTok dance skills in coordinating fuzzy attire with white scoop-neck tank tops and cozy lounge pants.

The three actresses also broke out their comfiest shoes for the occasion, wearing a mix of furry slides and fluffy slippers.

Rowland herself is no stranger to a standout style moment, either. In July, for example, the Destiny’s Child alumna performed her new duet, “Finally Cannot Hide It,” with Amorphous on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in disco-chic fashion. For the performance, Rowland opted for a fringe-coated purple jumpsuit with an iridescent finish and plunging neckline.

Elevating the ensemble further was a set of metallic platform sandals from Lidow Archive; the lifted silver heels came set atop a 2-inch lift with a block heel and a peep-toe opening.

Related Dua Lipa Hops on the Cow Print Trend in a Neon Green Backless Dress & Patent Leather Boots Kendall Jenner Turns Into the 'Grinch's Wife' in the Fuzziest Plunging Green Dress Gwen Stefani Dares to Bring the Canadian Tuxedo to the Grocery Store in Skate Shoes

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Hitman” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

Stay cozy like Kelly Rowland in these pieces inspired by her outfit today.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Buy Now: Skims Cozy Knit Tank, $52.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Buy Now: Skims Cozy Pant, $88.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Michael Michael Kors Lala Slides, $69.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who appreciate a cozy slipper like Kelly Rowland.