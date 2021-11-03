Kelly Rowland Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Cheetah Slip Dress & Animalistic Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kelly Rowland showed off her wild side with her latest bold look.

The singer took to Instagram to debut a head-to-toe cheetah look on Tuesday night, sharing a video of herself in a retro-chic slip dress. The cowl neck design featured spaghetti straps and a midi-length hem which Rowland matched to coordinating animal print pointed-toe pumps.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars.

Recently, Rowland brought edgy glamour to “The Harder They Fall” premiere in Los Angeles.

Walking the red carpet for the Netflix film, the Destiny’s Child alumna went bold in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a chunky leather belt.

To keep the focus on her gown, Rowland went for a classic sandal when it came to footwear. The lifted black shoes included a rounded toe with a securing strap across the front and ankle, all balanced with a stiletto heel.

Kelly Rowland at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” singer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

