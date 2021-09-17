Kelly Rowland Will Give You Major Wanderlust in a Mesh Cutout Bathing Suit & Glittering Anklet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kelly Rowland is here to serve up your daily dose of travel FOMO with her latest vacation pictures.

The “Destiny’s Child” alumna headed out on a tropical trip today, heading aboard a yacht with her husband Time Weatherspoon. For the trip off the coast of Capri, Italy, Rowland wowed in an unmissable yellow one-piece bathing suit; the bold number featured a plunging neckline, cutouts across the torso and sheer mesh paneling for a poignant punch.

The swimwear also came accessorized with a glittering gold anklet, one of the singer’s go-to trends.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Saweetie, Kylie Jenner and Heidi Klum.

As for Rowland, the “Dilemma” songstress herself is a major fan of anklets and bathing suits together. Back in June, for example, she posed with her oldest son Titan, 6, on the sandy shores. Going bold for the vacation, Rowland modeled a plunging green one-piece bathing suit complete with a neon snakeskin print. To add a few final glam touches, the Destiny’s Child alumna also threw on a gold layered necklace and a coordinating anklet.

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

