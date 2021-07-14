×
Kelly Rowland Is a Disco Queen in a Fringe-Coated Jumpsuit & Holographic Platforms

By Claudia Miller
Kelly Rowland brought the 1970s into 2021 in the boldest way last night.

The singer performed her new duet, “Finally Cannot Hide It,” with Amorphous on yesterday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in disco-chic fashion. For the performance, Rowland opted for a fringe-coated purple jumpsuit with an iridescent finish and plunging neckline.

Elevating the ensemble further was a set of metallic platform sandals; the lifted silver heels came set atop a 2-inch lift with a block heel and a peep-toe opening.

The Destiny’s Child alumna has always been a fan of a statement footwear moment. Back in March, for example, she joined her former bandmate and longtime friend Beyoncé for a celebratory outing after the 2021 Grammy Awards.

For the double date with Jay-Z and Rowland’s husband Tim Weatherspoon, Rowland herself opted for a twist on the monochrome trend in all-black attire; the new mom-of-two opted for an asymmetrical-cut knit dress with a coordinating tailored trench coat.

To give the outfit a glam upgrade, the “Motivation” singer slipped on a set of towering black sandals with a triple strap rhinestone finish. Set atop a square toe, the design bears resemblance to Amina Muaddi’s Gilda glittering sandals; the hit label’s silhouette comes set atop a signature flared 4-inch heel for a unique touch — retailing for $1,175 at Farfetch.

kelly rowland, dress, heels, coat, dinner, beyonce, date, grammy awards, heels, sandals, la
Kelly Rowland is seen leaving with her husband after dinner with Beyonce and Jay-Z at Giorgio Baldi, March 14.
CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA
kelly rowland, dress, heels, coat, dinner, beyonce, date, grammy awards, heels, sandals, la
A closer view of Kelly Rowland’s heels.
CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Hitman” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

Elevate your style in sleek platforms inspired by Kelly Rowland.

silver heels, platform, sandals, chinese laundry
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Teaser Sandals, $80.

silver sandals, heels, platforms, 27 edit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now: 27 Edit Briar Platform Sandal, $40-$80 (was $145).

silver sandals, heels, platforms, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Sandal, $138.

Click through the gallery for more of Kelly Rowland’s glam fashion over the years.

