Kelly Rowland Hits the Town in a Knit Dress & Glittering Sandals With Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland joined her former bandmate and longtime friend Beyoncé for a celebratory outing last night after the Grammy Awards.

The former Destiny’s Child members ventured out to celeb-favorited Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Sunday night to commemorate Beyoncé’s historic ranking as the most winningest female artist in Grammys history.

For the double date with Jay-Z and Rowland’s husband Tim Weatherspoon, Rowland herself opted for a twist on the monochrome trend in all-black attire; the new mom-of-two opted for an asymmetrical-cut knit dress with a coordinating tailored trench coat.

Kelly Rowland is seen leaving with her husband after dinner with Beyonce and Jay-Z at Giorgio Baldi, March 14. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Kelly Rowland’s heels. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

To give the outfit a glam upgrade, the “Motivation” singer slipped on a set of towering black sandals with a triple strap rhinestone finish. Set atop a square toe, the design bears resemblance to Amina Muaddi’s Gilda glittering sandals; the hit label’s silhouette comes set atop a signature flared 4-inch heel for a unique touch — retailing for $1,175 at Farfetch.

As for Beyoncé, the “Crazy in Love” singer switched into a glittering ensemble courtesy of Burberry. The personalized, long-sleeve gown came coated in endless sequins with a coordinating headpiece and mesh veil.

Giving the design a very Beyoncé twist, the look layered in a gem-coated corset and drop diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. The long hem of her gown also hid a set of sky-high platform sandals a sleek tan leather finish.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrate after the 2021 Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., March 14. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the performer and writer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love their Amina Muaddi heels like Kelly Rowland.