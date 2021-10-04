×
Kelly Rowland Does Big Toe Sandals for Fall in Crinkled Crop Top & Flowy Skirt

By Claudia Miller
kelly-rowland-skirt-crop-top-heels
Kelly Rowland is bringing one of the summer’s biggest footwear trends into fall.

The Destiny’s Child alumna showed off her chic seasonal attire on Instagram this weekend, posing outdoor in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a coordinating ribbed crop top and skirt set from Cult Gaia both formed from a crinkled organza fabric; an orange colorway of the Mala top retails for $400 at Net-a-Porter.

On her feet, the monochrome appeal continued with big toe sandals.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Rowland’s pair, in particular, bears resemblance to new designs from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Gia Borghini. Together, the model and Italian brand created a chic capsule of mules and sandals including Toe Ring Mules that retail for $740 at Saks.

gia borghini, rosie huntington whiteley, big toe sandals
Gia x RHW Woven Leather Toe-Loop Mules.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

Try out the big toe sandal trend for yourself this fall in these pairs inspired by Kelly Rowland.

black sandals, big toe, jil sander
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Jil Sander Rafia Mules, $434 (was $960).

black sandals, big toe, 42 gold
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: 42 Gold Eedie Sandals, $140.

black sandals, big toe, definery
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Definerey Obsidian Sandals, $169 (was $225).

Click through the gallery for more of Kelly Rowland’s statement shoe style over the years.

