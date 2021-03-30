Katy Perry Is Pretty In Pink Thanks to Her Crystal-Coated Set on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry brought her bold style back to the set of “American Idol” this week.

The “Firework” singer channeled a bright shade for spring on the set of the singing competition, modeling a matching shirt and pants set; the design featured a puff-sleeve blouse and coordinating satin-trim bottoms, both coated in a glittering crystal edge.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in images, you can oftentimes find Perry in a mix of standout footwear designs with both casual and dressier options.

Earlier this month, the “Dark Horse” singer continued to soak up the sun and views during her time in Hawaii with her family. She was visiting the tropical state for a few weeks with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their newborn daughter Daisy and Bloom’s son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Flynn Bloom, 10.

Stepping out for coffee, Perry kept comfortable in a matching burgundy workout set complete with a sports bra and coordinating leggings. Her ensemble also included a printed face mask, yellow belt bag and a gray jacket with her new favorite Mama hat. To complete the workout-chic ensemble, the “Roar” musician tapped Adidas for her footwear of the day. The black and white sneakers came set atop a blown midsole with a lace-up silhouette and securing overlays; similar silhouettes from the Three Stripes brand retail for $65 at Adidas.com.

Katy Perry steps out for coffee with Orlando Bloom while on vacation in Hawaii, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katy Perry’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Katy Perry’s chic shoes over the years.