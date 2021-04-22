Katy Perry Is Ready for a Hike in a Colorful Windbreaker, Soft Leggings & Spiked Shoes

Katy Perry prepped for an outdoor excursion in bold style as she joined her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their newborn daughter Daisy on a family outing.

Stopping by a local shop in Montecito, Calif., on Tuesday, the “Last Friday Night” musician tapped into athleisure trends in a multicolor zip-up windbreaker and heathered burgundy leggings. Her look also included her favorite ball cap, a yellow fanny pack and a floral face mask for safety.

Katy Perry stops by a local health food store for a refreshment after shopping with fiancé Orlando Bloom and baby Daisy, Montecito, Calif., April 20. CREDIT: MEGA

Katy Perry stops by a local health food store for a refreshment after shopping with fiancé Orlando Bloom and baby Daisy, Montecito, Calif., April 20. CREDIT: MEGA

While Bloom went dad-chic in a white tee, jeans and classic New Balance sneakers, Perry continued her hike-ready style in sneakers from Salomon. The outdoor brand’s Speedcross 5 trail running shoes include added grip across the outsole for traction on the go; the uppers, too, are formed with the ultimate performance material for stability and natural flexibility. You can shop the singer’s choice of footwear for $130 at Salomon.com.

Katy Perry stops by a local health food store for a refreshment after shopping with fiancé Orlando Bloom and baby Daisy, Montecito, Calif., April 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katy Perry’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

