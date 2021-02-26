Katy Perry’s Tank Top, Leggings & Affordable Pool Slides Are Fit for a Walk With Her Daughter

Katy Perry enjoyed her downtime this month as she vacationed in Hawaii with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy.

Exploring the island, the “Firework” singer took her newborn daughter for a stroll on Feb. 18 while surrounded by tropical greenery. Matching the setting, Perry went for a monochrome athleisure-chic ensemble filled with green pieces; the outfit included a workout tank top, coordinating leggings and a “Mama” hat.

Katy Perry takes her Daisy Dove Bloom in a stroller out for a walk while on vacation in Hawaii, Feb. 18. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katy Perry’s slides. CREDIT: MEGA

To continue the color scheme of her look, Perry broke out her favorite rubber slides for the walk. The lime green pair comes from Adidas in the brand’s signature Adilette silhouette; accented with recognizable Three Stripes across the bandage-style upper, the slip-on style includes soft footbeds to cushion tired and achy feet. Though Perry’s choice of colorway is hard to find nowadays, the brand still offers equally bright pairs on its website for $45.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

