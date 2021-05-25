Katy Perry Gives Her Leather Boilersuit a Personal Upgrade In Heels From Her Own Brand

Katy Perry found the perfect shoe to match her outfit of the day with a little help from her own brand.

The “Daisies” musician took to Instagram to help finalize her look this afternoon, scrolling through a chic selection of pieces from her eponymous footwear label. To match her slick leather boilersuit, Perry tested out $59 Jimmi watermelon slides and $69 Pearl sunshine yellow sandals before locking in her choice: the Dina pumps.

The scalloped-edge heels come set atop a pointed toe with a 3.5-inch lift and microsuede uppers, all retailing for $ on the brand’s website.

Katy Perry Collections Dina pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry Collections

Just this past weekend, Perry showed off a glam side to her style for the season finale of “American Idol.” The ensemble included everything from Alexander Mcqueen earrings to a cherry red custom coat-dress and glittering sequin jumpsuit from Mélique Street. The finishing touch of the outfit was a set of see-through vegan heels from Femme LA.

Katy Perry on the finale of American Idol, May 23. CREDIT: ABC

As for Perry herself, the new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti, the award-winning singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

